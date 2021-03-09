Craig Hallum Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $3,419,825. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Ambarella by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

