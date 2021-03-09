Cred Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $650,753.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cred has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

