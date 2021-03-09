Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

