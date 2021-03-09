Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

