Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,895. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

