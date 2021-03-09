Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF traded down $39.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $684.00 and a twelve month high of $1,150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,078.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,003.03.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

