Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF traded down $39.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $684.00 and a twelve month high of $1,150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,078.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,003.03.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

