Credit Suisse Group Trims Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $15.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE FLR opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

