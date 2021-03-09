Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,738 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

