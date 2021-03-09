Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.24 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $320.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

