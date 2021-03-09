Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,131.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,276.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,098.91. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 720.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

