Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

