Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

MDY opened at $461.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.63. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

