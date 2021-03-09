Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,670,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,769,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,220,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,241 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

