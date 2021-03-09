Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,369.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,815.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,475.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,559.09 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

