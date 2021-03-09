Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $147.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.