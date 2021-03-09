Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $353.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.