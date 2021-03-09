Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 301,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $94.15 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

