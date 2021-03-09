Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000.

RSX stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

