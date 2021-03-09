Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $207.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

