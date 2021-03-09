Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

