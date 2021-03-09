Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.