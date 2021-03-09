Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $129.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

