Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $154.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.