Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $527.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.81. The company has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

