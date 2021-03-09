Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 14,161 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,681,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $115.28.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

