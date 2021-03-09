Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 581,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after acquiring an additional 202,001 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.