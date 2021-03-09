Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.