Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 39,191 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $34.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,592,380 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

