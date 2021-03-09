Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

