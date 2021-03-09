Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,715 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

NYSE CP opened at $362.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.75 and its 200-day moving average is $329.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

