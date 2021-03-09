Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.59 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

