Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $286,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 160.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 679,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,983,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $86.16 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.