Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,757,000 after acquiring an additional 743,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.79 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

