CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRH. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

