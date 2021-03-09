CRH’s (CRH) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. 45,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,384. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

