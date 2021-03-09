Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 1,010,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,012,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

