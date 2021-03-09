Critical Analysis: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.56 $238.21 million $1.45 13.79 Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.54 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.83

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07% Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 15 0 2.60

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.33%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $33.78, suggesting a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Old National Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 192 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.