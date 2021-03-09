Critical Review: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) versus Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73% Comerica 16.17% 7.12% 0.66%

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Comerica has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.48 $243.60 million $4.99 18.68 Comerica $3.82 billion 2.54 $1.20 billion $7.81 8.90

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UMB Financial and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Comerica 5 10 5 0 2.00

UMB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.10%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $49.41, suggesting a potential downside of 28.93%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Comerica.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Comerica on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and Canada. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

