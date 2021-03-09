Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Cut by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

