Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,350 ($69.90).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,148.51 ($80.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,385.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,277.69. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.