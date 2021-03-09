Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Cronos Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 3,340,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,026. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

