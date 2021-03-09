Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,333. The company has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

