CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a P/E ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.