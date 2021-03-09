CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
CFB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a P/E ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
