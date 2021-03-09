CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average is $172.13. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $4,330,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 897,522 shares of company stock worth $182,615,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

