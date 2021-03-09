CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of CrowdStrike worth $76,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

CRWD traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

