CrowdWiz (WIZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $1.96 million and $6,405.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.00464700 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,320,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,019,942 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.