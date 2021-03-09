Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 97.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 284.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $150.15 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

