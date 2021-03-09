Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.15

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Crown has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $30,353.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,471.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.94 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.00346410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002739 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,753,212 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

