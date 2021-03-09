Crust Price Up 81.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $42.40 million and $7.48 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 81.3% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.11 or 0.00048385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

