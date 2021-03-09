Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,930. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

