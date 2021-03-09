Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $75.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $53.58. Approximately 664,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 755,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cryoport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

